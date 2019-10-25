iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,206,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,108,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,443,000 after buying an additional 72,298 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 132.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.63. The stock had a trading volume of 544,236 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.03. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2869 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

