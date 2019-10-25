iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Trimmed by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,950,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,992,000 after purchasing an additional 100,636 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,767,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,825,000 after purchasing an additional 127,070 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,794,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,124,000 after purchasing an additional 226,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,743,000 after purchasing an additional 214,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA opened at $66.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $67.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

