iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Position Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 366.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.23. 5,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,667. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $59.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

