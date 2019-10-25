Ixico (LON:IXI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $53.65

Ixico Plc (LON:IXI)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.65 and traded as low as $61.69. Ixico shares last traded at $61.69, with a volume of 22,105 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ixico in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -702.45.

About Ixico (LON:IXI)

IXICO plc provides technology enabled services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

