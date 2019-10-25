Jag Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,945 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Veeva Systems worth $12,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,120,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,821,000 after purchasing an additional 156,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,704,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,557,000 after purchasing an additional 488,681 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,054,000 after purchasing an additional 569,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,413,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $180.00 price target on Veeva Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $3,516,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,579.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $243,104.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $276,074.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,522 shares of company stock worth $11,778,264 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $144.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 116.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.28. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

