Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BHP Group in a report released on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,453.00.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $59.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 3,720.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 15,025.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 605 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

