JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $24.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded JetBlue Airways from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.86.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.70. 214,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,498,594. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.84.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,055.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $27,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,335 shares of company stock worth $262,095. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,149,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,493,000 after buying an additional 596,824 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

