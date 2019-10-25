JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,977 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

ABT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.44. 509,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,861,353. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $88.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $3,753,552.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,236.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $219,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,497 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,160. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

