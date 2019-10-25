JGP Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,129,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Hasbro by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Hasbro by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Hasbro by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up from $109.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of HAS traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.94. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.84 and a 52 week high of $126.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.65%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

