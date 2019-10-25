JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $7.82 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.8% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.67. 235,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,551,617. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.00. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $125.81 and a one year high of $161.11.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5437 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

