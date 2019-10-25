JMG Financial Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.4% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $32,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,527,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,320,000 after acquiring an additional 53,062 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 736.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,001 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,646,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,997,000 after acquiring an additional 33,193 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,405,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,454,000 after acquiring an additional 419,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,068,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,019,000 after acquiring an additional 585,617 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,040. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.36. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.97 and a 12 month high of $58.49.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

