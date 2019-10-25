JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $260.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $244.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BIIB. Bank of America started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.33.

Shares of BIIB traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.76. The stock had a trading volume of 143,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,154. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.64. Biogen has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $344.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Biogen will post 32.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 152.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 101.3% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 131.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

