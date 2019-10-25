JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Sold by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPUS. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 126.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $76.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.57. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $61.17 and a 1-year high of $76.91.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.3503 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

