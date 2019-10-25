Jumei International (NYSE:JMEI) Trading 5% Higher

Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10, 311,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 410,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Jumei International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Get Jumei International alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jumei International by 56.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Jumei International during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Jumei International during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Jumei International by 39.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Jumei International by 23.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 216,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 41,275 shares in the last quarter. 7.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jumei International Company Profile (NYSE:JMEI)

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including women's wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, men's wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks, cereals, and health supplements.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Jumei International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumei International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.