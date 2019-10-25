Just Eat (LON:JE) Receives Sell Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Just Eat from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 830 ($10.85) and set a top pick rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Just Eat from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 798 ($10.43) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 796.28 ($10.40).

Shares of JE stock opened at GBX 753 ($9.84) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Just Eat has a one year low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a one year high of GBX 833.14 ($10.89). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 671.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 679.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.83.

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

