KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

KMPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital downgraded KemPharm from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $1.05 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised KemPharm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.89.

Shares of KMPH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 170,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,114. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25. KemPharm has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.43.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KemPharm will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KemPharm news, CEO Travis C. Mickle purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,713,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,362.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 73,000 shares of company stock worth $58,237. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPH. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 44,171 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 767,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 738.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 85,810 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

