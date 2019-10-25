Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €63.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €63.00 ($73.26) target price from investment analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KGX. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €56.82 ($66.07).

Shares of KGX opened at €58.36 ($67.86) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €48.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €51.07. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($95.14).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

