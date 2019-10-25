Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

KRG has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE KRG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.42. 390,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $17.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $81.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.95 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $269,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,231,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 367,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 38,953 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 16,684 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

