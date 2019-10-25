KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Stock Price Up 6.4%

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) rose 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.98, approximately 204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 90 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10.

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

