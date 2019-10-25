Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $195.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LRCX. Evercore ISI raised Lam Research from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Lam Research to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.05.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $270.05. 2,507,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,711. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.65. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $270.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 12,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,641,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $819,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,888 shares of company stock worth $14,581,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 989.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Lam Research by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton boosted its position in Lam Research by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.