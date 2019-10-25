Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson to $250.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LRCX. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.05.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $270.05. 2,507,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,711. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.65. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $270.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

In other news, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.08, for a total value of $1,145,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $819,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,888 shares of company stock valued at $14,581,887. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.