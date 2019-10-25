Lamden (TAU) Price Down 9.9% This Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Lamden has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $6,213.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, Radar Relay and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00037086 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001107 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, Radar Relay, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

