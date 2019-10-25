Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LAWS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $44.00 price target on shares of Lawson Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.15. Lawson Products has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $391.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Lawson Products will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.