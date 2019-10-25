Le Chateau (CVE:CTU) Trading Down 42.9%

Shares of Le Chateau Inc. (CVE:CTU) were down 42.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 38,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 54,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,533.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

Le Chateau (CVE:CTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$49.66 million during the quarter.

About Le Chateau (CVE:CTU)

Le Château Inc operates as a specialty retailer. The company researches, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and footwear for women and men. As of December 21, 2018, it operated a network of 143 prime locations under the Le Château brand in Canada, as well as an e-commerce platform in Canada and the United States.

