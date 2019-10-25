LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $117.2-118.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.17 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.88-0.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. First Analysis cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.75.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.01. 7,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.22. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average of $30.16.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.15 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 23,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $843,129.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,060.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,891. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

