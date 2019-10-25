LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 165.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,353 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.53% of LendingClub worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in LendingClub by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 171,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 15,198 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in LendingClub by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

In other LendingClub news, CFO Valerie Kay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $245,300.00. Also, President Steven Allocca bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.92 per share, with a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,563 shares of company stock worth $510,603 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $23.75 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of LC opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.81. LendingClub Corp has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.04 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Corp will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

