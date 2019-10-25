Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Shares Up 5.1%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)’s share price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70, 2,125 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 18,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76.

Lenovo Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

