Levolution (LEVL) Price Tops $0.36

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded up 37.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 25th. Levolution has a market cap of $8.48 million and $132,181.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Levolution token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00003606 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Coineal. Over the last seven days, Levolution has traded up 31.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Levolution alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00037500 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $554.66 or 0.05626363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001016 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00043603 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Levolution

Levolution is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,880,555 tokens. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news. The official website for Levolution is levolution.io. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Levolution

Levolution can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.