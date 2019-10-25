Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. G.Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of LXRX stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $3.87. 2,013,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,405. The stock has a market cap of $380.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $9.33.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Sobecki purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 112,493 shares in the company, valued at $286,857.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sam L. Barker purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,420.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 289,749 shares of company stock valued at $618,230. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 59,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

