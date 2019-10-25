Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at FBN Securities

FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $43.31 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of BATRA stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.51. 35,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,001. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $30.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series A had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 0.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A in the second quarter valued at $2,933,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A in the third quarter valued at $3,333,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 2.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,487,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after acquiring an additional 33,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A in the second quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Braves Group Series A

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

