Liberum Capital Lowers BHP Group (LON:BHP) to Sell

Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BHP. Barclays cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,075 ($27.11) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on BHP Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. HSBC cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 1,995 ($26.07) to GBX 1,860 ($24.30) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,796.07 ($23.47).

LON BHP opened at GBX 1,642.60 ($21.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,721.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,832.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.89. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.16).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In related news, insider Susan Kilsby acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,713 ($22.38) per share, for a total transaction of £49,677 ($64,911.80).

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

