LiquidApps (DAPP) Market Capitalization Tops $5.52 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $11,884.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00206298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.47 or 0.01517823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00030573 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00039753 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003017 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,017,837,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,938,372 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.