Litecred Trading 44.3% Higher This Week (LTCR)

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded up 44.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Litecred coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecred has traded 44.3% higher against the dollar. Litecred has a total market cap of $14,848.00 and $1.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.55 or 0.00765877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00032687 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00161090 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00080971 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002353 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Litecred Coin Profile

Litecred (LTCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecred

Litecred can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecred using one of the exchanges listed above.

