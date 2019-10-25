Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:LYV traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.06. The stock had a trading volume of 755,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,515. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $46.02 and a 1-year high of $73.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.32. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -767.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $4,864,806.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,479,021.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $36,074,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,451,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,880,000 after purchasing an additional 254,042 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.5% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,042,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,069,000 after purchasing an additional 198,558 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 63.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 464,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 179,838 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 26.6% in the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 777,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,515,000 after purchasing an additional 163,280 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.