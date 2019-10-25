Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.43. 458,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,662. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $20.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.56 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 100.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 121.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 367.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

