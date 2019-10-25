LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of LKQ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wellington Shields lowered shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a gradually accumulate rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,728. LKQ has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in LKQ by 20.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in LKQ by 33.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 4.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in LKQ by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 38,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 3.9% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

