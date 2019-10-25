LOCIcoin Hits Market Cap of $40,807.00 (LOCI)

LOCIcoin (CURRENCY:LOCI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One LOCIcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and Kucoin. In the last week, LOCIcoin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. LOCIcoin has a total market capitalization of $40,807.00 and $47.00 worth of LOCIcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00217243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.72 or 0.01536469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00032831 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00090018 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LOCIcoin Profile

LOCIcoin’s launch date was November 25th, 2017. LOCIcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,387,232 tokens. The Reddit community for LOCIcoin is /r/loci_io. LOCIcoin’s official Twitter account is @loci_io. LOCIcoin’s official website is loci.io.

Buying and Selling LOCIcoin

LOCIcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCIcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCIcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LOCIcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

