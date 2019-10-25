Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Director Didier Hirsch Sells 25,230 Shares

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,054,361.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,536.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LOGI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 223,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,550. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. Logitech International SA has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $42.35.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $719.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.70 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Logitech International SA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,401,000 after buying an additional 881,282 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,146,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 347,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after buying an additional 196,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 412,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,392,000 after buying an additional 160,136 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price objective on Logitech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $46.00 price objective on Logitech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.