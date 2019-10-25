LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $62.08

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $62.08 and last traded at $65.24, with a volume of 13554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.69.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOGM shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on LogMeIn in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LogMeIn has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.29 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 1.82%. LogMeIn’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 7,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $498,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Benson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 21.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,057,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,592,000 after purchasing an additional 363,552 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of LogMeIn by 331.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 878,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,757,000 after buying an additional 675,205 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LogMeIn by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,881,000 after buying an additional 66,950 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of LogMeIn by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 704,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,890,000 after buying an additional 93,496 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LogMeIn by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 506,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,187,000 after buying an additional 107,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOGM)

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

