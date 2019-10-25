Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LONE. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LONE stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 91,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 million, a PE ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Lonestar Resources US has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $8.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.44 million. Lonestar Resources US had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 139,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

