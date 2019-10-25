Loom Network (LOOM) Price Hits $0.0215 on Exchanges

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, GOPAX, Coinbe and DDEX. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $20.86 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loom Network has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,543,407 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork.

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, LATOKEN, Hotbit, GOPAX, Poloniex, Bitbns, IDEX, Kucoin, Fatbtc, YoBit, DDEX, Binance, Allbit, DragonEX, Tidex, Coinbe, DEx.top and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

