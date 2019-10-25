Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the third quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.3% during the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.5% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMT opened at $218.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $148.74 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.37 and its 200 day moving average is $212.11.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.56%.

In other American Tower news, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $1,342,163.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,321.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 31,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total transaction of $7,174,295.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,771,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,001 shares of company stock worth $44,133,551 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. ValuEngine cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.87.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

