Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Philip Morris International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,469,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,497,000 after purchasing an additional 63,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

NYSE PM opened at $81.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.56.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

