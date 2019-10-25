Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,600 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,700 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,352,692 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,401,376,000 after buying an additional 381,084 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 212,845.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,580,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,759.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $859,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587,148 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,706,357 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $704,392,000 after purchasing an additional 319,389 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,253,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $648,492,000 after purchasing an additional 731,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.49.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $879,990.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP stock opened at $116.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.88. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.47%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

