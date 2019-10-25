Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 78,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Citigroup by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 543,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,073,000 after purchasing an additional 237,925 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock opened at $72.69 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Vining Sparks raised shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $77.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

