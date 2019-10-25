Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 434.0% during the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 156,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,036,000 after acquiring an additional 126,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $302.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $304.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.83 and a 200-day moving average of $294.16.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

