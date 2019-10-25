Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Stock Price Down 20%

Magnum Goldcorp Inc (CVE:MGI) shares traded down 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 82,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $483,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -2.27.

Magnum Goldcorp Company Profile (CVE:MGI)

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Magnum Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnum Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.