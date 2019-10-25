Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MAIN. National Securities started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley set a $43.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of MAIN stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.84. The company had a trading volume of 170,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,211. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $44.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 94.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at $86,000. 22.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

