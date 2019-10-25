Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mamamancini’s from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Taglich Brothers reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Mamamancini’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Mamamancini's alerts:

Shares of MMMB stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. Mamamancini’s has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $20.38 million, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter. Mamamancini’s had a negative return on equity of 125.89% and a net margin of 3.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mamamancini’s will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mamamancini’s

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mamamancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mamamancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.