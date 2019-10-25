Man Group (LON:EMG) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Man Group (LON:EMG) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the investment management company’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 195 ($2.55). UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EMG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 196 ($2.56) to GBX 184 ($2.40) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Shore Capital cut their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 183.75 ($2.40).

Shares of EMG opened at GBX 151.10 ($1.97) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 164.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 158.23. Man Group has a 12 month low of GBX 124.15 ($1.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 177.10 ($2.31).

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

